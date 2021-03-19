Basaija Idd
14:17

Tear Gas Canister Victim Held in Hospital over Unpaid Bills

19 Mar 2021, 14:16 Comments 159 Views Kasese, Uganda Human rights Health Updates
Masika (in blue dress) has been in hospital since November last year

In short
Masika was admitted to the hospital on November 26, 2020, after she was hit by a teargas canister during a confrontation between supporters of then-presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Sentamu and the police. Kyagulanyi was addressing a political rally in Kasese.

 

