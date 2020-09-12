Amony Immaculate
11:22

Tear Gas, Live Bullets Fired to Disperse Crowds at Lira NRM Tally Centre

12 Sep 2020, 11:18 Comments 183 Views Lira, Uganda Election Politics Northern Updates
Woman fell unconcious due to suffocation

Woman fell unconcious due to suffocation

In short
The supporters, among them, candidates who had competed for the party flag for the various district local government positions had gathered at the NRM office located at Wigweng village, Ojwina Division in Lira City East on Friday evening as tallying took place.

 

Tagged with: Candidate beaten NRM party primaries Tear gas and live bullets fired Woman fell unconcious
Mentioned: The Uganda Police Force - UPF

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.