In short
Amuriat, who had spent the better part of the day with his supporters in running battles with police in Kabarole district, was scheduled to hold a rally at Bukwali playground, Central Division, Fort Portal.
Teargas as Police Block Amuriat from Campaigning in Fort Portal
24 Dec 2020
Fort Portal, Uganda
Police blocked Amuriat from holding his rally at Bukwali playground and he decided to speak to supporters from the Fort Portal - Kamwenge road which they also stopped.
