In short

Ivan Wampula, the Mayor Tirirnyi town council said although Kaboneka, is a known suspected power thief, it was not necessary for Umeme and police officers to use brutal means of apprehending him. But the Umeme Head of Communications Peter Kauju says Kaboneka was violently wielding a panga, forcing the officers to the use tear gas which shattered his hand when he tried to return it, adding that umeme has now opened a case against him for obstructing a lawful operation.