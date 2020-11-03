Ezekiel Ssekweyama
15:01

Teargas in Masaka, Jinja, Luwero As NUP Supporters Celebrate Kyagulanyi’s Nomination

3 Nov 2020, 14:51 Comments 149 Views Masaka, Uganda Politics 2021 Elections Polls Updates
Masaka DPC David Katunda, arguing National Unity Platform Members who help procession in Masaka

In short
In Masaka City, the NUP supporters held a procession in a convoy of motor vehicles that drove around the town hooting and loudly playing Kyagulanyi songs.

 

Tagged with: National Unity Platform Supporters Presidential Nominations 2020 Presidential Nominations of Bobi Wine Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu
Mentioned: National Unity Platform-NUP

