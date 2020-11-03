Teargas in Masaka, Jinja, Luwero As NUP Supporters Celebrate Kyagulanyi’s Nomination

In short
In Masaka City, the NUP supporters held a procession in a convoy of motor vehicles that drove around the town hooting and loudly playing Kyagulanyi songs.
Teargas in Masaka, Jinja, Luwero As NUP Supporters Celebrate Kyagulanyi’s Nomination3 Nov 2020, 14:51 Comments 149 Views Masaka, Uganda Politics 2021 Elections Polls Updates
In short
Tagged with: National Unity Platform Supporters Presidential Nominations 2020 Presidential Nominations of Bobi Wine Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu
Mentioned: National Unity Platform-NUP
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.