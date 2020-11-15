Teargas, Running Battles Prior to Kyagulanyi’s Arrival in Mbale

In short
The supporters danced to Kyagulanyi's music dubbed freedom and chanted 'People Power' slogans prompting police to use teargas to disperse them. Allan Makweta, the NUP candidate the Industrial Division Councilor’s seat said despite the police brutality, they and ready to stand with Kyagulanyi.
Teargas, Running Battles Prior to Kyagulanyi’s Arrival in Mbale15 Nov 2020, 17:21 Comments 504 Views Politics Health Presidential Race Editorial
In short
