Technical Glitches Mar Parliament Debate on Excise Duty Bill

In short
Now as MPs debated several tax measures under the Excise Duty (Amendment) Bill, 2020, Kadaga noted several MPs who had been lined up for submissions for video conferencing since they could not physically appear at the Parliament building.
Technical Glitches Mar Parliament Debate on Excise Duty Bill21 Apr 2020, 21:10 Comments 81 Views Parliament Updates
The Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga chairing the afternoon plenary session. Photo by Parliament of Uganda.
In short
Tagged with: excise duty amendment bill
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.