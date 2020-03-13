In short
Ahmed Kasibante, an Instructor at Ahmed Seguya Technical Institute, says the payment of instructors is a total mess with different local governments using varied scales. He notes that while some local governments have already implemented the salary increment others have adamantly refused and keep on giving lame excuses.
Technical Instructors Petition Education Ministry Over Salary Discrepancies Top story13 Mar 2020, 12:02 Comments 238 Views Wakiso, Uganda Education Updates
In short
Tagged with: Human Resource Management Instructor government instructor scale school teacher
Mentioned: Ahmed Kasibante Ahmed Seguya Technical Institute Claire Wambi Mutoni Emmanuel Omonyi Herbert Kiguli Kabasanda Technical Institute Ministry of Education Ministry of Public Service Station Technical School Instructor assistant instructor government
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.