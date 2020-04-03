Flavia Nassaka
12:21

Technique Used to Test for COVID-19 not New - Prof. Kaleebu

3 Apr 2020, 12:10 Comments 105 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Misc Updates
UVRI Boss Prof. Pontiano Kaleebu

UVRI Boss Prof. Pontiano Kaleebu

In short
While previously they have been using only kits approved by the World Health Organisation or the American Food and Drug Administration but because of the emergency at hand and the demand worldwide, Kaleebu says at times they use kits which have not gone through the normal approvals but emergency approvals.

 

Tagged with: Testing kits for COVID -19
Mentioned: Uganda Virus Research Institute - UVRI

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.