Technique Used to Test for COVID-19 not New - Prof. Kaleebu

In short
While previously they have been using only kits approved by the World Health Organisation or the American Food and Drug Administration but because of the emergency at hand and the demand worldwide, Kaleebu says at times they use kits which have not gone through the normal approvals but emergency approvals.
Technique Used to Test for COVID-19 not New - Prof. Kaleebu3 Apr 2020, 12:10 Comments 105 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Misc Updates
In short
Tagged with: Testing kits for COVID -19
Mentioned: Uganda Virus Research Institute - UVRI
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.