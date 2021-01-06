In short
Kembabazi is accused of using her position to intimidate and lie to the Human Resource Officers at the Electoral Commission that President Museveni had assigned her to give jobs to three of her relatives to be deployed as Assistant District Registrars. The three are Kenneth Magezi, Duncan Muramuzi and Elia Abomeire.
Power Blackout Slows Trial of President Museveni's Private Secretary6 Jan 2021, 21:19 Comments 132 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Report
President Museveni's Assistant Private Secretary Caroline Kembabazi appearing at Buganda Road Court on Thursday.
In short
Tagged with: Carolin Kembabazi Intimidating Electoral Commission officials Museven's Assistant Private Secretary Video conferencing
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.