Fahad Muganga
08:53

Teddy Nakimuli: Uganda's First Female to Punch at Commonwealth Top story

6 Jul 2022, 08:46 Comments 141 Views Kampala, Uganda Sport Report
Nakimuli in blue corner Courtesy photos

Nakimuli in blue corner

In short
Born on March 3rd, 2002 to George Kamya and Ritah Nakatongole in Entebbe Wamala, Nakimuli did not see boxing as a priority until 2018 when she started training with the University of Pain boxing club in Ndeeba, Kampala.

 

Tagged with: uganda's uganda's first female boxer at commonwealth gam

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.