Teen Stabbed to Death

In short
George Byantuyo, one of the guardians explains that Namboira has been a very active girl who would wake up early morning to prepare breakfast for the rest of the family. "We took on Namboira as our house help after realizing how she was struggling to fend for her life along the streets of Kamuli town and she has been a proactive young girl," he said.
Teen Stabbed to Death1 Nov 2022, 10:40 Comments 246 Views Kamuli, Uganda Crime Report
In short
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.