In short
Poppy Paul Arop, the Pagen Clan Chief who also doubles as Chairperson of all clan Chiefs in East Acholi says parents have the responsibilities to liaise with the relevant authorities in their community to ensure issues of teenage pregnancy stops.
Teenage Pregnancies: Acholi Cultural Leaders Fault Parents Over Negligence Top story6 Sep 2021, 07:25 Comments 195 Views Kitgum, Uganda Northern Human rights Health Updates
In short
Tagged with: Teenage pregnancies cases
Mentioned: Acholi Cultural Institution
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.