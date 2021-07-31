Teenage Pregnancies Biggest Worry Says Twaweza

In short
Some studies indicate 17% Teenage Pregnancy Prevalence in some communities during the first COVID-19 lock down.
COVID-19 showed that girls were safer in School especially boarding ones says an MP, also former Health worker.
Teenage Pregnancies Biggest Worry Says Twaweza31 Jul 2021, 15:42 Comments 106 Views Politics Parliament Health Analysis
Tagged with: Twaweza Sauti Za Wanainchi twaweza uganda
Mentioned: Twaweza East Africa
