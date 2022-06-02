Child mothers are being turned away from class in Karugutu, Ntoroko as a measure to discourage early marriages. Login to license this image from 1$.

In short

Dr. Stephen Mulindwa, the Mukono District Health Officer, says that the number of teenager pregnancies in the district has continued rising despite the end of the lockdown.

He revealed that 10 out of 100 clients showing up for antenatal services at major health facilities including Mukono General Hospital, Kojja, Nakifuma, and Goma Health Center IV are teenage mothers.