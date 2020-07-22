Edward Eninu
14:22

Teenage Pregnancies on the Rise in Ngora Top story

22 Jul 2020, 14:18 Comments 162 Views Ngora, Uganda Human rights Education Health Analysis
Some of the child mothers supported by Brac in Moroto with their children. Edward Eninu

Some of the child mothers supported by Brac in Moroto with their children.

In short
Statistics from January to March, 2020 show that 1,108 teen mothers visited health facilities for antenatal services. This represents 21 percent of antenatal care visits in the district.

 

Tagged with: Abrose Onoria, RDC Ngora Bernard Eumu, LCV Ngora COVID-19 Lockdown law enforcement teenage pregnancies and child marriages
Mentioned: Ngora District Local Government The Uganda Police Force - UPF

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.