Statistics from January to March, 2020 show that 1,108 teen mothers visited health facilities for antenatal services. This represents 21 percent of antenatal care visits in the district.
Teenage Pregnancies on the Rise in Ngora Top story22 Jul 2020, 14:18 Comments 162 Views Ngora, Uganda Human rights Education Health Analysis
