Teenager Buried Alive at Murrum Excavation Site

In short
Alyanyo met his death when he went to excavate murrum from the site in Amuca parish in Lira City on Wednesday morning. His guardian, Bosco Ogwang, says excavating murrum and stone quarrying has been their mainstay activity for survival.
Teenager Buried Alive at Murrum Excavation Site5 Nov 2020, 07:16 Comments 267 Views Lira, Uganda Business and finance Crime Lifestyle Updates
In short
Mentioned: Uganda Police Force
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.