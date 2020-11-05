Amony Immaculate
Teenager Buried Alive at Murrum Excavation Site

5 Nov 2020, 07:16 Comments 267 Views Lira, Uganda Business and finance Crime Lifestyle Updates

Alyanyo met his death when he went to excavate murrum from the site in Amuca parish in Lira City on Wednesday morning. His guardian, Bosco Ogwang, says excavating murrum and stone quarrying has been their mainstay activity for survival.

 

