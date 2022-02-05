Teenager Commits Suicide After Being Forced To Study

In short
Nalugada’s mother, Faridah Namukuve told journalists that her son returned home early and threatened to commit suicide under the watch of his other siblings, before fleeing to the surrounding gardens.
Teenager Commits Suicide After Being Forced To Study5 Feb 2022, 16:19 Comments 37 Views Bugweri, Uganda Crime Report
In short
Tagged with: child classroom home parent primary education primary school resident
Mentioned: Ashiraf Nalugada Bugambuze Bugweri Faridah Namukuve Idudi Kampala
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.