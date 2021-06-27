Teenager Killed by Crocodile in Namayingo

In short
It is reported that the child Juliet Nakyaki, from Bumera C Village in Mutumba sub-county had gone to fetch water from Lake Victoria on Friday evening, when a crocodile attacked her. Fishermen mounted a search for the deceased’s remains since Friday night but only managed to recover part of them from a swamp one the lakeshore on Sunday morning.
Teenager Killed by Crocodile in Namayingo27 Jun 2021, 16:54 Comments 212 Views Namayingo, Uganda Crime Report
