Teenager Left to Fend For Siblings As Parents Are Remanded

7 Jul 2020, 22:12 Comments 79 Views Jinja, Uganda Human rights Misc Report
Jacqueline Babirye holds her two year old sibling outside their house on Monday.

Babirye’s parents, Ruth Mutasa and William Mutasa were remanded to Kayiti prison in Namutumba district on May 29th for allegedly assaulting their Village Chairperson, Geoffrey Babalanda and theft of his Shillings 3 million.

 

