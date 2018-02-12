In short
According to police, the deceased, identified as Alvin Agaba, a resident of Ruhita cell in Kabale Municipality was lynched by a group of bodaboda cyclists today. They reportedly accused him of waylaying Cox on Friday night.
Teenager Lynched at Swedish National's Home in Kabale12 Feb 2018, 17:22 Comments 177 Views Kabale, Uganda Crime Analysis
In short
Tagged with: swedish international emma and theresa children’s project
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.