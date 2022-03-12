HIV Positive Teenagers in Kwania Want Friendly Corners at Health Centres

In short
Records from the ART Clinic at Aduku Health Center IV show that of the current 3,896 clients enrolled on ARVs, only 3,196 are adhering to treatment while 700 clients have absconded for the last three months.
HIV Positive Teenagers in Kwania Want Friendly Corners at Health Centres12 Mar 2022, 12:17 Comments 107 Views Kwania, Uganda Northern Human rights Health Updates
In short
Mentioned: MINISTRY OF HEALTH
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.