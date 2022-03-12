Solomon Okabo
HIV Positive Teenagers in Kwania Want Friendly Corners at Health Centres

12 Mar 2022, 12:17 Comments 107 Views Kwania, Uganda Northern Human rights Health Updates

In short
Records from the ART Clinic at Aduku Health Center IV show that of the current 3,896 clients enrolled on ARVs, only 3,196 are adhering to treatment while 700 clients have absconded for the last three months.

 

Tagged with: Kwania Youths Decry Low Uptakent services in the district.
Mentioned: MINISTRY OF HEALTH

