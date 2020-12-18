Brian Luwaga
Teenagers Living With HIV/AIDS In Luwero Lag Behind In Suppressing of Viral Load Top story

Luwero General Hospital. Few Teenagers that seek ARVs from the facility and others in Luwero district

Dr. Innocent Nkonwa, the Luwero District Health Officer reveals that 103% of people living with HIV/Aids that is above the 95 % target were diagnosed and know their HIV/AIDS status. He says 95% of these have been enrolled on antiretroviral therapy and 86% have suppressed the viral load in their bodies.

 

