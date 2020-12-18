In short
Dr. Innocent Nkonwa, the Luwero District Health Officer reveals that 103% of people living with HIV/Aids that is above the 95 % target were diagnosed and know their HIV/AIDS status. He says 95% of these have been enrolled on antiretroviral therapy and 86% have suppressed the viral load in their bodies.
Teenagers Living With HIV/AIDS In Luwero Lag Behind In Suppressing of Viral Load Top story18 Dec 2020, 07:47 Comments 300 Views Luweero, Uganda Health Updates
Luwero General Hospital. Few Teenagers that seek ARVs from the facility and others in Luwero district
In short
Tagged with: HIV/AIDS Viral suppression
Mentioned: UNAIDS Strategy 95 95 95
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.