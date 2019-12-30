Teenagers Struggling to Raise Children Sired by Road Contractors in Kalungu

In short
During the period, the contractor excavated stone aggregates from a quarry located at Kyaggunda village in Bukulula sub-county, where some of their workers settled as they blasted stones used in the project works. While they settled, they also engaged women in sexual relationships, which resulted in pregnancies.
Teenagers Struggling to Raise Children Sired by Road Contractors in Kalungu30 Dec 2019, 18:29 Comments 277 Views Kalungu District, Uganda Human rights Crime Misc Interview
In short
Tagged with: Defilement Victims cry out for help Defilement cases in Kalungu district Kampala-Masaka Road Works effects Road Contractor live single mothers in Kalungu Sexually abused Victims in Kalungu reynolds construction company limited
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.