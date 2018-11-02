In short
According to Memorandum of Understanding signed between the two entities, MTN-Uganda has offered to construct the main road roundabout located at the junction of Masaka-Mbarara bypass. The roundabout locally known as the main gate to Masaka town is not well maintained and often turns into a grazing field.
Telecom Firm MTN-Uganda Undertakes to Beautify Masaka
2 Nov 2018
Olivier Prentout, MTN’s Chief Marketing Officer, joins Masaka leaders to commission the Service Centre. the company offered to build Masaka main Roundabout.
