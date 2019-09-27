Pamela Mawanda
16:03

Telemedicine Eases Access to Healthcare in Kampala

27 Sep 2019, 15:58 Comments 162 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Report
L-R; Dr.Musinguzi shakes hands with the Managing Director of UAP Old Mutual,Stephen Chikovore

L-R; Dr.Musinguzi shakes hands with the Managing Director of UAP Old Mutual,Stephen Chikovore

In short
Through the practice, healthcare providers evaluate, diagnose and treat patients using telecommunications technology such as computers for video conferencing and electronic devices like smartphones, without the need for an in-person visit.

 

Tagged with: Concierge Medicine in Uganda Telemedicine Hits Uganda
Mentioned: Ministry of Health The Medical Concierge Group Uganda Medical and Dental Practitioners Council

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.