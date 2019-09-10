Tempers Flare as Masaka Leaders Discuss Boundaries of Proposed City

Masaka Municipality Mayor Godfrey Kayemba. clashing with District L.CV chairperson Jude Mbabali over proposal to merge the whole district into a proposed City

In short

The Masaka LC V Chairperson, Jude Mbabali openly clashed with the Mayor Godfrey Kayemba over the boundaries of the proposed city. It all started after Mbabali claimed that they had unanimously resolved to have the entire Masaka district converted into a city.