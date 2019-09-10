Tempers Flare as Masaka Leaders Discuss Boundaries of Proposed City

In short
The Masaka LC V Chairperson, Jude Mbabali openly clashed with the Mayor Godfrey Kayemba over the boundaries of the proposed city. It all started after Mbabali claimed that they had unanimously resolved to have the entire Masaka district converted into a city.
Tempers Flare as Masaka Leaders Discuss Boundaries of Proposed City10 Sep 2019, 10:48 Comments 123 Views Masaka, Uganda Politics Local government Updates
Masaka Municipality Mayor Godfrey Kayemba. clashing with District L.CV chairperson Jude Mbabali over proposal to merge the whole district into a proposed City
In short
Tagged with: Demarcation of Masaka City Boundaries Elevation of Masaka municipality to City Jude Mbabaali Masaka LCV chairperson Leaders clash over elevation of Masaka into City Mathias Mpuuga Mp Masaka municipality Scrapping off of Masaka District godfrey kayemba masaka mayor
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.