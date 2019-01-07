Samuel Amanya
Tempers Flare as Police Halts Kabale Traders Meeting

7 Jan 2019, 20:29 Comments 148 Views Kabale, Uganda Business and finance Analysis
Police Spokesperson for Kigezi Region, Elly Maate speaking to angry traders and lockup owners Samuel Amanya

The traders petitioned the High Court in December 2018, seeking an interim injunction against a registration exercise ahead of the planned reconstruction of a new market under the Markets and Agricultural Trade Improvement program - MATIP III.

 

