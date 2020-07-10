Temporary Relief for Coca Cola in Battle over UGX 58b Tax Bill

In short
According to an assessment by URA, an audit of Coca Cola Uganda between January 2014 and December 2017 found that the beverages maker had not paid 58.1 billion Shillings in taxes. But Cola rejected URA’s position and dismissed the assessment which was presented to the company in January 2020.
Temporary Relief for Coca Cola in Battle over UGX 58b Tax Bill10 Jul 2020, 16:20 Comments 111 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Politics Updates
