Henry Lematia
Ten Arrested Over Koboko Town College School Strike

19 Mar 2022, 21:40 Comments 126 Views Koboko, Uganda Education Crime Breaking news
Koboko Town College Students leaving the compound after being sent home over strike on Saturday

In short
The students went on strike on Friday night after the school administration suspended one of their colleagues after he allegedly had a heated argument with one of the Police officers deployed to provide security at the school.

 

The students went on strike on Friday night, after the school administration suspended one of their colleagues after he allegedly had a squabble with one of the police officers deployed to provide security at the school.

