Ten Controversial Bills Passed by the 10th Parliament

In short
The 10th Parliament passed and enacted 118 bills, approved 75 loan requests, made 47 resolutions to pay tribute and heard and considered 349 Ministerial statements.
Ten Controversial Bills Passed by the 10th Parliament17 May 2021, 12:23 Comments 125 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Politics Updates
Michael Wambi
SFC operatives donned in suitsin the parliamentary chambers in September 2017 Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
Tagged with: 10th parliament Age limit Local content bill NSSF Bill Speaker Rebecca Kadaga controversial bills
Mentioned: Parliament
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.