Ten Rustlers Killed, Two Soldiers Injured as Army, Karimojong Clash in Kaabong

Mr.Jino Meri, the district chairperson of Kaabong said nine rustlers were killed at the protected Kraal in Kalapata sub county while another one was killed on the way as they were driving animals, making the total of ten killed.
Ten Rustlers Killed, Two Soldiers Injured as Army, Karimojong Clash in Kaabong20 Oct 2021, 16:26 Comments 143 Views Kaabong Hospital, Kaabong, Uganda Security Human rights Crime Updates
