Tension As Congolese Refugee Succumbs to COVID-19 in Kyangwali Refugee Settlement

In short
According to Dr. Kwikiriza, the deceased’s was transferred to Hoima Regional Referral Hospital Covid-19 Treatment Unit on August 7, 2020 when his condition deteriorated. He says samples were picked from the deceased and taken to Uganda Virus Research Institute Entebbe on August 8, 2020 for testing.
Tension As Congolese Refugee Succumbs to COVID-19 in Kyangwali Refugee Settlement10 Aug 2020, 12:20 Comments 211 Views Kikube, Uganda Health Updates
Pupils of Maratatu Primary school situated in Kyangwali Refugee settlement area.Photo by Emmanuel Okello
In short
Tagged with: COVID-19 Kyangwali Refugee settlement area Refugee death
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.