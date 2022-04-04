Samuel Amanya
Congolese Refugees Flee Back to Uganda, Two Days After Returning Home Top story

4 Apr 2022, 15:59 Comments 283 Views Kisoro, Western Region, Uganda Security Updates
Red Cross and OPM officials preparing to give non food items to refugees at Nyakabande transit centre

In short
Daniel Kisamo, Settlement Commandant Department of Refugees in the office of the Prime Minister, says that they were surprised to see the Congolese who had crossed back to their country fleeing back to Uganda on Sunday evening citing the tense situation in Rutshuru.

 

