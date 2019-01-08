In short
A family member told URN on condition of anonymity that Mbeeta left alone to work in the garden with the hope returning around midday. He however, says two militias emerged from the nearby bush armed with a rifle and tied Mbeetas hands and left with him.
Congolese Militia Kidnap Kanungu Farmer
