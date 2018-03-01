Tension as Karimojong Pastoralists Invade Otuke District

A Karamojong Herdsboy Tending To Goats and Sheep In Their Home District of Kaabong District During Plenty of Pastures Login to license this image from 1$.

In short

They have drifted too far away from their homes and forced to sleep in open jungles without proper shelter to protect them against weather hazards. About 1,000 of them have established makeshift settlements in Otuke district, in Lango sub-region alone.