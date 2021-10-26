Tension As Thugs Attempt To Burn 11 Families In Luwero Town

In short
Yusuf Kalyango the Chairperson LC 1 of Kizito zone says that the arson attacks occurred between 1-4am. Beatrice Nakalanzi an affected resident said that she smelt fuel inside the house at around 1am and thought it was from the motorcycle which is kept at the neighborhood.
Tension As Thugs Attempt To Burn 11 Families In Luwero Town26 Oct 2021, 15:51 Comments 200 Views Luweero, Uganda Crime Updates
In short
Tagged with: attacks curfew guidelines
Mentioned: Police
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.