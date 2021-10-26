Brian Luwaga
Tension As Thugs Attempt To Burn 11 Families In Luwero Town

26 Oct 2021 Luweero, Uganda
Policemen at the house of Robert Ssemwanya which thugs attempted to burn

In short
Yusuf Kalyango the Chairperson LC 1 of Kizito zone says that the arson attacks occurred between 1-4am. Beatrice Nakalanzi an affected resident said that she smelt fuel inside the house at around 1am and thought it was from the motorcycle which is kept at the neighborhood.

 

