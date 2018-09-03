Tension as Unknown People Dump Seven Bodies in Kalungu

In short
Richard Kisseka, in whose neighborhood the bodies were dumped, recalls to have heard a car driving past by his home in the wee hours of Sunday morning shortly before they found the bodies.
Tension as Unknown People Dump Seven Bodies in Kalungu3 Sep 2018, 06:56 Comments 159 Views Kalungu, Uganda Crime Interview
In short
Tagged with: 7 bodies dumped in kalungu bukulula sub county kasaali village unknown bodies dumped kalungu district
Mentioned: kalungu district
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.