In short
“An interim order of injunction is hereby issued against the respondents, their agents, employees, officials, assignees, and all persons acting on their instructions restraining from carrying out any/and or conducting functions and or activities of and/or on behalf of the UMSC…,” reads the January 10th, 2023 order.
Tension At Old Kampala as Basajjabalaba's Group Serve UMSC Top story12 Jan 2023, 18:00 Comments 261 Views Uganda House, Kampala, Uganda Religion Politics Updates
In short
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.