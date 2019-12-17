Tension High After Killing Moroto LC 3 Chairman

In short
Apollo Dan Marjery Loyomo was shot dead at Kidepo Army Barracks on Tuesday afternoon while trying to block the LDUs from impounding more than 150 head of cattle belonging to his electorate on suspicion that they were stolen from Kotido district.
Tension High After Killing Moroto LC 3 Chairman17 Dec 2019, 21:46 Comments 96 Views Security Updates
In short
Tagged with: LC III Rupa killed by ldu personel Residen ts angered by killing of their local council III leader
Mentioned: Apollo Dan Marjery Loyomo
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.