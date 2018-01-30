In short
The Moroto Chief Administrative Officer, Martin Jachan Gwokto and his Kaabong counterpart, Richard Bukone Sajjabi, have confirmed receiving Shillings 852 million each for the construction works.
Tepeth, Ik To Get Secondary Schools
Tepeth girls plead with government to help them construct boarding schools in the area for their safety during culture day celebrations last week.
