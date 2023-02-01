In short
Prior to the launch, several streets in the central business district of the city have been harboring huge filthy heaps of poorly disposed garbage something the authorities blamed on widespread street vending along the major roads. As part of the celebrations, the UPDF officials are expected to also clean Arua Regional Referral Hospital and Oli health center IV among other activities.
Terehe Sita Celebrations: UPDF Moves to Clean Arua Streets
Dr. Alice Akello, the Resident City commissioner Arua together with Col Ben Serwadda, the 409 Brigade Commander at the launch of Tarehe Sita activities.
