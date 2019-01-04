Terminated Staff Demand Forensic Audit on Makerere University

Speaker of Parliament, Rebecca Kadaga today received a petition from Makerere staff Login to license this image from 1$.

In short

Dr James Ocita, a senior lecturer in Literature Department, who was expelled for insubordination demanded a forensic audit into the misappropriation of internally generated revenue, grabbing of university land, gross administrative malpractices and irregular appointments of careerist members of Council, particularly Bruce Balaba Kabaasa and Thomas Tayebwa.