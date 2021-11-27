Hafitha Issa
Terrorism has no Tribe or Religion, Be Professional -Prince Nakibinge Advises Security

27 Nov 2021, 17:03 Comments 289 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Religion Report

In short
Prince Nakinbinge says for someone to possess a Muslim or Arabic name doesn’t automatically mean that they are Muslim. He referred to history where former rebels making up the ruling government adopted Muslim names during their bush times. The president himself has publically said that he was called Kassim.

 

