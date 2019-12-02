Teso Coaches Suspends Operations as Gateway Rebrands

In short
In June 2009, police impounded six Teso Coach Buses following a spate of accidents. In 2011, Uganda Transport Licensing Board suspended the licenses of Teso Coach and Kasamba after fatal accidents that claimed four people.
Teso Coaches Suspends Operations as Gateway Rebrands2 Dec 2019, 13:08 Comments 166 Views Soroti, Uganda Business and finance Misc Analysis
Tagged with: Faustino Etilu, Proprietor of Teso Coach Transport business in Teso gateway bus company
Mentioned: Uganda Transport Licensing Board
