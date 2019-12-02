Edward Eninu
Teso Coaches Suspends Operations as Gateway Rebrands

2 Dec 2019, 13:08 Comments 166 Views Soroti, Uganda Business and finance Misc Analysis
Gateway Buses in Soroti.

In June 2009, police impounded six Teso Coach Buses following a spate of accidents. In 2011, Uganda Transport Licensing Board suspended the licenses of Teso Coach and Kasamba after fatal accidents that claimed four people.

 

