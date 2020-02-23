Teso Communities Bang Pans to Scare Desert Locusts away

In short
In sub-counties of Gweri, Kamuda and Soroti, a number of residents are seen screaming, drumming, blowing whistles, sounding pans and throwing stones to chase away the migratory pests which invaded the area more than a week ago.
Teso Communities Bang Pans to Scare Desert Locusts away23 Feb 2020, 18:23 Comments 234 Views Soroti, Uganda Misc Agriculture Updates
Tagged with: Desert locusts in uganda control of desert locusts state minister for agriculture, Aggrey Bagiire
