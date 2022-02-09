Edward Eninu
Teso Cultural Leader Burial Set for February 19

Teso Paramount Chief, Augustine Osuban Emorimor

On Monday, the government constituted a national burial committee that will be working together with two other committees in Soroti and Serere, where Emorimor is expected to be buried.

 

