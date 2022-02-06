Edward Eninu
15:28

Teso Cultural Leader Has Been Great Advocate Of Peace, Unity - Museveni

6 Feb 2022, 15:16 Comments 140 Views Soroti, Uganda Profiles Politics Updates
President Museveni in a meeting with the Emorimor of Teso at the President's country home in Rwakitura. PPU

In short
The president added that Emorimor will be accorded official burial. “I, therefore, in the great memory of Emorimor Papa Augustine Lemukol, declare an Official Burial. My condolences to the Teso Kingdom, relatives, and well-wishers,” the post concludes.

 

