Teso DEO’s Seek Use of Private Radio Stations in Education Response Plan

In short
Suggestions from DEO's for popular radio stations in Teso were rejected. Instead, the government considered UBC Radio and UBC TV as the only channels to air out the learning programs.
Teso DEO’s Seek Use of Private Radio Stations in Education Response Plan24 Jun 2020, 10:55 Comments 167 Views Kalaki, Eastern Region, Uganda Education Misc Report
In short
Tagged with: UBC Radio covid-19 lockdown district education officers e-learning platform. self study materials
Mentioned: Teso Sub Region Uganda Broadcasting Corporation
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.