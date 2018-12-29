Teso District Service Commissions Asked to Display Results of Job Applicants

In short
Joseph Odongo, the Chairman Board of Directors Teso Anti-Corruption Coalition TAC says that most districts in the region dont follow the best practice of displaying public information on notice boards.
Teso District Service Commissions Asked to Display Results of Job Applicants29 Dec 2018, 14:20 Comments 132 Views Amuria, Uganda Local government Report
In short
Tagged with: joseph odongo want district service commissions to display results civil society organisations gerald simon etiboit
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.